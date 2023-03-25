Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since taking office in 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pledged to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its core, RGGI is a multistate cooperative designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It requires utilities pay into a pool of funds based on the amount of carbon they emit when generating electricity. Afterward, RGGI returns the money to the states four times a year.

The General Assembly voted for Virginia to join RGGI at the beginning of 2021, and the governor is attempting to remove the state’s participation via the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Pollution Control Board.

Since 2005, there has been a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia and surrounding states, as coal use to generate electricity has dropped 50% nationally.

For a typical Dominion Energy Virginia customer, the amount of the costs passed down from the utility varies, and there has been a lot of back-and-forth between Dominion and the State Corporation Commission about how the utility meets its obligations to RGGI.

Initially, it cost the average customer about $2.39 a month. Then, in anticipation of withdrawing from RGGI, Dominion suspended the monthly charge. It has since sought to reinstate the fee at $4.64 per month.

Since the beginning of 2021, RGGI has returned $589 million to Virginia, with the most recent payment — $66 million — coming earlier this month. The money largely goes into two funds.

The first fund is for flood control projects, both at the coast and inland. Among the numerous projects are shoreline protections on the Middle Peninsula, stormwater upgrades in Hampton Roads and flood control along the rivers and creeks in the Southwest Appalachian Plateau — an area that was devastated by flash flooding last summer. This money is administered through the Department of Conservation and Recreation as part of the state’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

The second fund is used to make homes more energy-efficient for low-income Virginians who qualify. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers the funds, which go to approved nonprofits that handle the logistics that lead to the repairs.

Among the nonprofit groups is Richmond-based project:HOMES. Vice President of Energy Conservation Programs Kerri Walker has seen how RGGI funds have helped.

“It’s made a dramatic difference in our agency’s ability to serve our clients. We have been able to help over 260 residents in our geographic footprint.”

That footprint extends from the Eastern Shore to Farmville, and from Spotsylvania to Suffolk. Walker notes the agency has helped people from all types of backgrounds, from farmers in Prince Edward County to veterans on the Peninsula.

“More than half are older adults, who have worked, but have limited resources. We also have people with disabled individuals in the home, which creates their economic challenges.”

When asked how many properties the agency has helped since the RGGI funds became available two years ago, she paused to double-check the accuracy of their records; “190 properties completed, the vast majority are single family" was her answer.

Walker continued, “This money for us literally has been a game-changer. It is hard to walk away from home after home after home and turn them down, especially for people that don’t have heat."

The additional 70 projects are already in various stages of completion, and she is confident that they can do more now that the RGGI funding has become more regular: “We’re serving about 150 more people a year and, as we get more efficient and get more subcontractors involved, we’ll be able to increase that number.”

She reiterated an additional local economic benefit. As the program creates work for contractors, “it also expands job opportunity throughout our entire service footprint.”

The impacts of Virginia leaving RGGI would be immediate. “You’re going to lose 200 to 300 homes a year that could have been served,” Walker said.

Whether Virginia remains in RGGI in 2024 is unclear. The state continues to take public comments about RGGI through March 31, but how much weight those comments carry with the Air Pollution Control Board is unknown. If the board adopts the governor’s request, expect lawsuits to be filed in early 2024 to determine if the governor has the authority to override a law enacted by the General Assembly.

To leave a comment about Virginia’s involvement in RGGI, visit Virginia’s Regulatory Town Hall site at townhall.virginia.gov.