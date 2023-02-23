The end of February in central Virginia conjures images of chilly weather, maybe even some late-season snowfall, as the city waits for spring to deliver blooming flowers and fairer temperatures.

Instead, Richmond was treated Thursday to temperatures that smashed the previous daily record for Feb. 23 and threatened to tie the overall monthly high.

The previous record for the day was 75 degrees set in 2017, one of 12 new record daily highs set in February since 1997. Temperature readings at Richmond International Airport had already hit 76 degrees by 10 a.m., climbing to 81 just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the temperature at RIC peaked at 83 degrees, tying it as one of the hottest February days in Richmond.

The temperature at 10 AM at the Richmond International Airport (RIC) is 76 degrees. This breaks the old record high temperature of 75 set in 2017. Temperatures will approach the all-time February record high this afternoon (83 degrees). #vawx #rvawx — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) February 23, 2023

Thursday was the seventh day this month with temperatures that lingered in the 70s — more than every other year on record besides 1976 and 2017, which both had 10 — and the ninth February day with a record temperature of 80 or higher.

Richmond set the all-time February record of 83 degrees first in 1930, then again in 1932.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the weekend but, in the meantime, VCU students took to Monroe Park in droves to enjoy the warm day.

Marley Ferraro and Zack Bannister, both freshmen, sipped iced coffees with their shoes off in a hammock strung between two trees. "We'll probably come back out [after our last class] and do a picnic for dinner," Ferraro said.

Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette said that the increasing low temperatures were perhaps even more important a signal about the effects of climate change in Virginia than the record highs.

Only two new February lows have been established since 1997, both in the "singularly cold" 2015. And the month's lowest temperature dips below 15 degrees only once every three to four years.

That carries significant potential concerns for plant life in Virginia.

"As the years go on, plants begin to respond to this change, and pollen occurs earlier in the season and trees begin to bud sooner," Sublette said. "An otherwise normally timed freeze in March could do real damage to fruit trees — especially peaches — in the scenario starting to play out this year."

