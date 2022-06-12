Virginia's critical wetlands are marching inland

As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.

New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the U.S.

Virginia's immediate waterfront communities are not the only ones to think about. Areas as far westward as Richmond and Fredericksburg are also at risk, as they border the tidal James, York and Rappahannock rivers.

In addition to providing habitats for wildlife, wetlands protect areas farther inland by easing the impacts of coastal flooding, whether the flooding comes from a large storm sending water onshore, or during quieter weather when onshore winds simply push bay and ocean water farther inland.

The research in the report has been in the works for several years at the non-profit Climate Central. Project Manager Kelly Van Baalen discussed the approach to the research in a non-technical report to accompany the research.

“Overall, the report looks at the future of wetlands given three different factors: how fast sea levels rise, how fast wetlands can grow upwards, and whether or not there is land for wetlands to move into.”

The study nudges those parameters in different ways to understand how the wetlands will respond in the coming decades.

“For an existing wetland, it’s a race between how fast the wetland can grow and how fast the sea levels rise. If the wetland can keep up, it survives, and if it doesn’t, it drowns.”

When considering how wetlands will migrate in a warming climate, the amount of sea level rise and the availability of open land give a straightforward first guess. Sea level rises, so wetlands migrate farther inland. But there is an additional variable: wetlands can also grow upward.

“Sediment builds up, plants grow and die, and the wetlands get taller because of that.”

In a worst-case scenario, where planetary warming continues most rapidly, sea level rise accelerates, and no effort is made to conserve open lands, Virginia could lose 42 percent of its wetlands by the end of the century.

***

Tidal gauges in Norfolk, Yorktown and the Northern Neck show that sea levels have risen an average of 1 to 1.5 feet since the middle of the 20th century, meaning the role of coastal wetlands in protecting areas farther inland will become even more important in the decades ahead.

Not surprisingly, if no land is set aside to allow the natural migration of wetlands inland, several counties in eastern Virginia will lose a majority of their wetlands to permanent inundation, putting current property holders at repeated risk of coastal flooding, and driving up flood insurance costs.

Van Baalen notes that development of those wetland-adjacent areas prevents wetlands from migrating inland, “whether that’s because we build seawalls or because we turned those areas into shopping malls.”

If the land near wetlands is not developed, and the wetlands are allowed to migrate inland into those new locations, the total amount of wetlands may actually increase compared to today. But movement of wetlands into these new areas also has drawbacks, even if they have not been developed.

As salinity levels climb, current farmlands will turn into wetlands, no longer being able to support agriculture. Coastal forests will transition to wetlands, leaving behind ghost forests, which is already a vivid reality from the Eastern Shore to the Outer Banks. Scientists at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at William and Mary have examined these changes extensively.

But Van Baalen sees ways that this research empowers local communities.

“The sea level rise rate and the accretion rate are significant, but less so than how much land is saved. And that’s also hopeful because that’s something that can be controlled at the local level, and it’s an easier management technique to just save land for the wetlands to move into, than to have to try to figure out how to augment sediment supply.”

The worst case scenario is not the only option, as decisions made from the local to the international level will determine how much sea levels rise and how far coastal wetlands migrate. See the Climate Central interactive to examine and modify the different scenarios.