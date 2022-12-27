Virginia's potential path to slow climate change

The last decade has been the warmest in Virginia's weather records, and as the temperature keeps climbing, the race to slow down additional warming continues, both globally and locally.

One way to help curb additional warming is to reach a net of zero greenhouse gas emissions, commonly referred to as net zero. A move away from fossil fuels to generate electricity is long-recognized as one of the keys to reaching net zero, but real questions remain as to how quickly that will happen.

In Virginia, via the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Dominion Energy is required to generate all of its electricity from carbon free sources by 2045. In their 2022 Climate Report, Dominion outlined three pathways to be fully net zero by 2050. Scientifically, the path is straightforward. Logistically, it is more complex.

The three paths outlined include one that uses existing technologies, one that also includes emerging technologies, and a third that speeds up implementation of current technologies.

These paths were made with the 2015 Paris Agreement in mind, which seeks to limit planetary warming to within 3.6°F of the pre-industrial era, with a more aggressive goal of keeping warming within 2.7°F.

Earth has already warmed nearly 2°F during that time, roughly defined as the mid-to-late 19th century.

The most likely net zero scenario, using existing technologies and through Dominion’s calculations, is consistent with an estimated warming of 3.8°F. But no matter which path comes to fruition, Dominion’s dominant generation sources will be in wind, nuclear, and solar by 2050.

Wind energy appears to be on track. Earlier this month, a draft environmental impact report from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for Dominion’s offshore wind project was released. The project is on pace to start construction in 2024 with a completion date of 2026. Combined with potential onshore wind in the years that follow, it would increase wind energy to 18 percent of Dominion’s total generation by 2050.

Dominion’s nuclear facilities will continue well into mid-century. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has renewed the Surry Power Station license until the early 2050s. A license renewal for the North Anna Power Station is pending, but if approved, it would operate through the late 2050s.

Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made mention of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) as a potential addition to the state’s energy mix. Dominion addresses SMRs briefly in their 2022 report, indicating they could assist when electricity demand spikes and renewables and industrial batteries cannot make up the difference.

An SMR would produce more energy per geographic area than a renewable facility, but it also brings additional security and environmental risks compared to solar and wind energy installations. Additionally, an SMR requires fuel to operate, while there are no fuel costs for wind and solar energy facilities once they are brought online.

Even with SMRs coming online, North Anna and Surry would likely shoulder most of the load for Dominion’s total nuclear portfolio, accounting for 27% of its generation by 2050.

Solar is a wild card. The logistics of land ownership, land use, tax revenue, environmental impacts, third-party solar developers, and grid connectivity create a myriad of possibilities and pitfalls. Many of these logistics and regulations are scheduled to be revisited in the General Assembly during the 2023 session.

Ultimately, solar will need to be scaled up dramatically, but the state will not be wallpapered in solar panels. About 10 acres of land are needed to generate 1 megawatt of solar power, and depending on the size of the home and the time of year, that is enough to power about 200 homes.

Dominion plans an additional 14,000 megawatts of solar by 2037. Using that ratio of 10 acres per megawatt suggests about 220 square miles of land needs to be set aside for solar. That may sound like a lot, but it is about one-half of one percent of Virginia’s total land area, roughly the size of Henrico or New Kent Counties. Not all of that land would be covered in solar panels, there needs to be security and environmental borders around the sites.

On this path, solar would become the dominant energy source, comprising 51 percent of Dominion’s energy generation by 2050.

After wind, nuclear, and solar, the remaining 4 percent would come from natural gas with some type of carbon capture and smaller scale renewables like hydroelectric and biomass. Coal would be long gone.

There are two other paths outlined by Dominion. The first is optimistic about hydrogen as a complimentary fuel source with technological advancements in carbon capture, but they do little to change the overall numbers — 95 percent of generation would still come from nuclear, solar, and wind.

The second scenario was developed in response to the more ambitious Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 2.7°F. This scenario suggests a rapid increase in solar development by 2040, rather than 2050. To that end, solar would account for 65 percent of generation. Dominion cautions that this more aggressive scenario would cost more money and present “regulatory challenges” compared to the other scenarios.

But with every additional tenth of a degree of warming, the sea level will rise further along Virginia’s coasts and bays, heat waves will get a little bit hotter, mosquitoes and ticks will be more prevalent, and heavier rainfall will increase flood risk along the state’s rivers and streams. These will impact human health, land use, farming, and transportation in all of Virginia’s communities, whether they be rural or urban.