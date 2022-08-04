Virginia's summer weather doldrums go on and on

A very typical late summer weekend is ahead for central Virginia. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 90s and the humidity will be high.

Both days still bring the chance for showers or a quick drenching thunderstorm, but the chance is a little bit better on Saturday compared to Sunday. No reason to change any plans this weekend, but have an indoor backup on standby just in case you find yourself under one of those short-lived storms.

The difference in the day-to-day weather will be fairly small until the middle of next week. Some less hot and humid air still promises to move into Virginia for the latter part of next week, but it will be far from autumnal.

High temperatures will still reach the 80s next Thursday and Friday, but the break in humidity will allow for some modestly cooler nights. Temperatures will likely slide into the 60s at night for the first time since July 17.

The same general idea holds if you are heading to the beach this weekend. Conditions from the Outer Banks to Myrtle Beach look good. Both days will be sunny with occasional breezes from the south. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s with lows in the middle 70s.

A stray shower or thundershower is also possible at the beaches this weekend, but most places will miss them.

Water temperatures are generally in the 70s to lower 80s. Even in the northern Outer Banks, where the water can get notoriously cold, the water temperatures have recovered into the 70s over the last couple of days.

All told, it's pretty normal for early August. The summer doldrums have certainly settled in for a while across Virginia.

It's not your imagination, summers in Virginia are more humid A persistent weather pattern continues into next week, with only small nudges altering the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms. All s…

Managing and defeating extreme heat in Virginia As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably…