Waiting for a wet Thursday and a very cold Christmas

After being teased by the weather data for some snow in metro Richmond before Christmas, all signals point to rain before truly polar air settles in for Christmas weekend.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be relatively quiet with afternoons in the 40s, then the weather turns more volatile for the days that follow.

Thursday brings several hours of rain, but the total amount will be less than last Thursday’s soaking, when 2.11 inches fell in Richmond. About a half-inch to one inch of rain is expected before ending Thursday evening. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 40s as the rain settles in for the day, and Thursday night will be uncharacteristically mild, holding in the 40s.

A quick round or two of showers goes through on Friday morning with an oddly warm breeze from the south. But by midday, an intense cold west wind brings in much colder air, sending temperatures plummeting during the afternoon. After a daybreak temperature near 50, temperatures will fall through the 30s during Friday afternoon.

There is a small chance that a snow shower or two develops as the very cold air moves in during Friday afternoon. But if snow does manage to materialize, it will not last more than about 30 minutes.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry and very cold despite the sunshine. Saturday will also be breezy, holding temperatures below freezing during the warmest part of the afternoon.

The winds back off Saturday night, making for a clear and very cold Christmas morning with temperature in the teens. Christmas Day will bring sunshine, some scattered clouds, and an afternoon temperature right around the freezing mark. If you get a coat, hat, gloves, or scarf for Christmas, you’ll be able to use it right away.

Remember cold weather protocols this weekend. To keep water pipes from freezing (and then bursting), set your faucet at a slow drip at night, and keep the cabinet doors under the sink open to allow some warmth to reach those pipes. And as a failsafe before the cold air arrives, find out now where the main shutoff is for your home’s water system.

The air pressure in your car’s tires will probably drop, but it should go back to normal in a few days. Be sure the fluids and the battery are both in good shape before the weekend.

As cold as this will be, records will not be challenged; record lows this time of year are generally in the single digits. Specifically for Christmas morning, the record low in Richmond is 3 degrees (1983).

Revisiting the record books, we may have forgotten how cold it can get in December. Richmond has not had a record low temperature in December in more than 30 years, when it was 9 degrees on the morning of December 23, 1989. And two of the three warmest Christmases on record have come in the last decade, with 2015 sitting atop the record books, reaching 75 degrees.

But we may still have one of the coldest Christmas afternoons. If we do not make it to 32 degrees, it will be one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record.

Finally, if you thought escaping to Florida would help, you’re out of luck this year. Tampa and Daytona Beach will only be in the low 50s on Christmas Day. Orlando will stay in the 40s.