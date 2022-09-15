Warm and dry through the weekend

Don’t expect any change in the weather pattern over the next couple of days. The cool nights continue through the weekend with sunny and warm afternoons.

The most noticeable change in the weather will come early next week, as some hotter air now building over the Great Plains will push eastward into Virginia. High temperatures for the first half of next week will likely squeak into the lower 90s. But because this hotter air has its source over the Plains versus the Gulf of Mexico, there will not be a large surge in humidity.

Admittedly, there will be a small uptick in the humidity level next week simply because it’s so dry right now, but it will not turn muggy like it did in July.

A couple of weak storm systems will pass close to Virginia next week, but currently it still looks like they will take most of their rain to our north. As a result, there is no obvious sign of rain returning to central Virginia until the end of next week, or perhaps later.

***

Unlike the other tropical systems that have formed this season, Tropical Storm Fiona is going to be a menace for at least another week. The storm poses no threat to the continental United States through this weekend, as it will slowly drag across the Caribbean islands and into the southern Bahamas by early next week. But after that, there are still large unknowns about its ultimate track.

By early next week, we expect the data to align a little better on where Fiona will end up and how strong it might get. But to understand where the storm will be requires a good forecast of the steering winds over the next seven to 10 days. And right now, there are mixed signals on how they will evolve over that time.

There is modestly good evidence indicating the storm will continue north out of the Bahamas, spend two to three days a few hundred miles off the Southeast coast, then head back out to sea. But there is still a reasonable chance that it could wander westward into the Gulf of Mexico or even into the Florida Peninsula. So the best thing to do is follow along for a few more days until the data begins to point in a more definitive direction.

Looking further toward the cooler nights of October, the sweater weather may be a little slower to arrive. Certainly, October will have some cool spells, but the developing weather pattern is leaning toward a month that, on average, will be warmer than normal.