Warm and humid, and marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew

Most notable about the weather this week and this weekend will be how little it changes. In general, it will be seasonably warm and humid, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and daybreak temperatures around 70.

No single large storm system will impact Virginia, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms this week is also low. Those chances do go up a bit this weekend, but not enough to suggest changing any outdoor plans.

Increasingly, there are signs that the tropical Atlantic is being jostled from its slow start. There are no immediate threats to the United States, but a weak system is beginning to take shape in the open waters of the Atlantic, about 2000 miles east of the Caribbean Sea.

The system is barely tropical disturbance, and nothing worth worrying about, but it is a sign that things in the tropics are about to turn more active in the coming 1-2 weeks.

The computer simulations, or weather models, also emphasize this point. However, it is far too soon to strictly interpret what any one model suggests about a particular storm more than a week into the future.

Even so, these simulations have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past 30 years, as it was about this time 30 years ago that Hurricane Andrew was on its final approach to South Florida.

Andrew was devastating to South Florida. Based on its damage pattern and the available wind observations, the strongest sustained wind at Andrew’s landfall was about 145 mph. Sustained wind is defined as the one-minute average wind speed about 30 feet above ground.

While forecasting is getting better, the tracking forecasting is outpacing the intensity forecasting. According to Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center, Jamie Rhome, “We have come a long way in advancing hurricane forecasts since 1992. Sustained investments in research, modeling, satellites, aircraft observations and forecaster innovation have led to a 75% improvement in hurricane track forecasts and a 50% improvement in intensity forecasts."

Satellite technology has improved, allowing for higher-resolution monitoring of the wind speeds in and around the storm. Specialized drones can directly gather data in the environment around the storm near Earth’s surface. And both NOAA and the Air Force Reserve continue to fly into storms to gather data through the entire depth of a storm.

Advances in computing power and a better understanding of the physics of hurricanes have allowed better forecasting models to be developed. NOAA is currently testing their new Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System model. If it performs well, it will be fully operational for the 2023 season.