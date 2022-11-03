Warm November weekend ahead

Clouds will be in and out for most of this weekend across metro Richmond, and temperatures will average about 10-15 degrees above normal. A stray shower could sneak in on Sunday, but for the most part, the weekend looks dry.

A broad area of high pressure off the New England coast will be the main weather driver this weekend, and its influence will nudge westward into Virginia, holding off a weakening storm approaching from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.

Ordinarily, we think of high pressure bringing fair weather, and when we are directly beneath its center, that is generally the case.

But with its center so far offshore and to our northeast, that means the clockwise winds around it move into Virginia from a southeast direction. For Richmond, that means a continuation of the themes from the past several days. Occasional cloudy periods will move in and out during the weekend, but with no significant rain. A stray shower may take shape on Sunday, but the chance for it to make much of an impact on outdoor activities is small.

Southeast flow will also send the humidity relatively high for early November. This also helps hold temperatures above normal by keeping the nights from cooling as much, and allowing the sunnier periods to send temperatures soaring into the 70s.

Mild and dry weather continues to start next week, then signs still point to a large storm advancing on the Southeast coast for the middle of next week. Its precise track will determine how much rain we get and when we get it.

For now, the time frame for a soaking rain appears to be late Wednesday night or Thursday, and it may bring the most rain from a storm since the residual moisture from Ian moved through at the end of September.

In the three days between September 30 and October 2, Richmond had 1.41 inches of rain. Since that three-day period, Richmond has only had one other period of soaking rain, when 1.08 fell between October 16-17. Aside from that, we have not had a single day with more than a quarter-inch of rain.

Once that rain pushes away late next week, the weather pattern for the following weekend (Nov 12-13) looks dry with temperatures closer to normal, but certainly not cold for the time of year.

There is still no indication temperatures will drop enough for a hard freeze until after that weekend.

Fall Back

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the official time will shift back one hour.

We will stay on Standard Time until the second weekend of March 2023. You may recall that the United States Senate passed a measure earlier this year that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the House has not brought up the measure beyond basic committee meetings, so as it stands now, we will go through this change again next fall.

If Daylight Savings Time became permanent, sunrises in Richmond would not happen until after 8 a.m. between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day. During the first two weeks of the calendar year, when the sun rises the latest, it would not break the horizon until 8:24 a.m.