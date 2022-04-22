Warm this weekend, but not done with the chill just yet

Weather both Saturday and Sunday will be warm. Saturday brings more clouds and temperatures hold in the 70s. Sunday is sunny and very warm, the first of two days soaring into the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday also brings more of a gentle east wind, which keeps temperatures from racing into the 80s. And farther eastward, along the bay and the ocean, that wind coming from the chilly Chesapeake and Atlantic will keep temperatures in the 60s. So be ready for a very different type of day traveling toward the water on Saturday.

Pollen stays high through this weekend, and with temperatures reaching the 80s Sunday, this may be the first time many locations around central Virginia finally make the decision to turn on the air conditioners.

No rain is forecast until Tuesday, and even that comes in the form of showers lasting just a few hours. Soaking rain will probably miss central Virginia as the Tuesday system moves through quickly.

But like we have seen several times over the past six weeks, a surge of relatively cooler air arrives in the wake of those showers and sticks around for a couple of days. Nights will get chilly again in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and frost cannot be discounted yet, but that is still several days away.