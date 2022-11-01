Warm times ahead across Richmond region, but not quite record-breaking

Sean Sublette Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The surge of warmth that enveloped the state for the first of November will ease back for a day or so, but any cold air sliding out of Canada this week will hold in the western United States through the weekend.

The result for Virginia is a weather pattern with temperatures near or warmer than normal through this weekend, with no legitimate chance of accumulating rainfall until at least the first of next week.

Though it will be consistently warmer than normal through that time, we will fall far short of a record.

Going back through Richmond’s weather records, the first week of November has had wild fluctuations in weather patterns. The coldest such period was in 1954, when the average temperature that week was 41.4 degrees. Four of the seven nights that week were below freezing, and no afternoon was above 55.

A huge area of cold low pressure, what jokingly might be called a polar vortex today, drifted over Virginia for a couple days. Two spells of cold rain also fell during that time, keeping highs in the 40s those two days. This was part of an especially active period in Richmond during the fall of 1954, as Hurricane Hazel had just raced from south to north across Virginia a couple of weeks before.

Conversely, the warmest first week of November was 1977, with an average temperature of 67.4 degrees. Two of those afternoons reached 78 degrees but, more importantly, all but one of those nights stayed above 60. Taken as a sum, those seven days were a collective 14 degrees warmer than normal.

But as a testament to how fast things change in November, the temperature plummeted to 17 degrees on the Sunday morning after Thanksgiving in 1977 (the record for that date is 14 in 1974).

The general weather pattern across the U.S. during that week is similar to what is out there this week, with cold air surging south into the Rockies and the Pacific Northwest, while warmer weather prevails east of the Mississippi River.

Any warm weekly record for Richmond is out of reach for this year, as we still expect nights in the 50s. In 1977, the storm that moved into the Rockies re-energized along the Gulf Coast, forcing winds in Virginia from the south. This brought higher humidity levels and higher temperatures at night.

This year, however, the cold system in the Rockies is going to race from southwest to northeast just west of the Appalachians. This leaves a broad area of high pressure from New England to the North Atlantic Ocean. As a result, our winds will have more of a component from the east, which also makes us susceptible to periods of low clouds and the occasional foggy night, even with no significant rain.

In general terms, expect afternoons in the upper 60s to mid-70s, with daybreak temperatures in the 50s for this week into the weekend. There are mixed signals about the next chance of rain but, for the moment, it appears to come in the form of a weakening system approaching from the southeast, spreading waves of showers into Virginia from the North Carolina coastline Tuesday or Wednesday.

