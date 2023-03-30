As the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end, the weather has lacked a singular epic event — no massive freezes, blinding snowstorms or devastating ice storms. Rather, we are beginning to see signals of a warming climate quietly edging above the noise of the everyday weather.

Richmond is having its second-warmest start to the year on record through the end of March. At a staggering 6 degrees warmer than normal, only 1990 was warmer through this point in the year. More recently, 2012 is the closest analog to the temperatures we have seen during the first three months of the year.

Barring a freak April snow, Richmond will have only its second winter on record without measurable snow. And we opened the calendar wide for this definition of winter, from the start of October to the end of March.

The snow that fell on Feb. 2 did add up to a few tenths of an inch on the west side of metro Richmond, but on the east side of town where the weather records are kept, there was not enough snow to measure that morning.

March may have seemed cold, but that was due to a recency bias — February was so dramatically warm, March seemed cold by comparison.

In Richmond, the average temperature in March has been only 2 degrees warmer than it was in February. Even so, March is still 3 degrees warmer than normal.

To be sure, one season does not define a climate; it generally takes 30 years to define a climate period. But as a collection, the past 30 years have been the warmest in Richmond’s period of weather records. For most of the 20th century, the 30-year rolling average for a calendar year was never warmer than 58 degrees. But once it crossed that threshold in 1992, it never looked back, now at 59.4 degrees and rising.

Early signs suggest a warm start to April. Blistering heat is not expected but, more often than not, temperatures will be warmer than normal for the first half of the coming month.

For the first week, temperatures will be more consistently above normal, then a few cooler spells will follow for the second week of the month. Normal high temperatures climb from the mid-60s on April 1 to around 70 by the middle of the month.

And it is increasingly likely that we are done with hard freezes for the season. The average date of the last freeze is April 7, and we may still find a morning or two that edges close to that threshold, but a cold snap lasting more than a couple of days will be tough to accomplish.

While Virginia is not in a drought, it has become abnormally dry over the past several weeks. Richmond had just over an inch of rain in March, less than half of normal. With the stronger April sun and the higher afternoon temperatures, the ground can now dry out more quickly than during the first three months of the year.

The weather pattern over the next two weeks suggests a few small rains, but it is not a weather pattern that will be constantly wet. Over the next two weeks, early expectations are for about a half-inch to an inch of rain total. This would keep us in a deficit and on the cusp of slipping into a drought before the longer and much warmer days of May and June.

