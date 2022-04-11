Warm week continues, but not much rain in the near future

A warmer spell that seems more like the middle of May comes to central Virginia for a few days this week.

Tuesday brings more clouds than Monday, but a southwest breeze returns, sending temperatures nearly to 80 for the afternoon. The clouds are with a disturbance that largely takes its showers a hundred miles north of Richmond, but an isolated sprinkle or lighter shower cannot be ruled out entirely on Tuesday.

The warmth peaks Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky, southwest breezes and temperatures in the lower 80s. A couple of chances for small showers come this week and during the first part of the weekend, but neither of those disturbances brings an especially good chance for a soaking rain.

The warmer weather backs off a bit for the weekend, with a quick surge of chillier air as the weekend gets started. But the surge does not look especially intense, likely just returning temperatures closer to normal.

Specifically, Easter Sunday looks dry and cool with sunrise temperatures in the 40s, then climbing into the 60s for the afternoon.