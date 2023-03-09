Despite the chill settling into Virginia this weekend and next week, the first two months of 2023 have been the warmest start to a year on record statewide. As a result, many trees are blooming, and pollen is jumping.

While some winters will continue to be colder than others, planetary warming has led to a trend toward warmer winters in the past few decades. In Virginia, most of the warming is coming in December and February, effectively compressing the core of winter and waking up plants earlier in the year.

Additionally, the first freeze of the fall is trending later, meaning the warming climate is also lengthening the growing season and thus, the pollen season, on the back end. After the fading of tree pollens in spring and grass pollens in summer, ragweed dominates into the early fall.

Regular pollen measurements over the past 40 years in central Virginia have shown the peak pollen concentration coming earlier in the season. Going further back in time, records from just across the Potomac River show Washington’s famous cherry blossoms are tending to peak earlier than a century ago.

The Virginia data is consistent with a 2021 study that shows pollen increasing across most of North America since 1990.

Carbon dioxide is an important part of photosynthesis, which enables plants to produce their own food. So the additional carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that is driving planetary warming also enables a stronger response in plant growth, making pollen potentially more allergenic.

An additional problem has been discovered in the past few decades regarding pollen and weather. Early evidence suggests that when thunderstorms move into an area with high pollen concentration, the pollen can be swept into the lower circulation of a storm. Once there, a drop in air temperature and an increase in humidity can increase the pollen concentration within the storm’s downdraft winds.

As those winds hit the ground and race away from the center of the storm, they can yield especially high clusters of pollen for a very short time. While not common, this phenomenon caught global attention in Melbourne, Australia, in 2016, when more than 3,000 people were taken to a hospital with respiratory or asthma problems within 30 hours of a thunderstorm there.

Environmental allergies, no matter the time of year, can trigger asthma, causing your airways to become swollen and inflamed, making it hard to breathe. More troubling, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, there is a large disparity in who is impacted the most from asthma.

According to the 2020 AAFA report, 10.6% of the Black population in the U.S. has asthma, compared to 7.6% of the white population. But emergency room visits are nearly five times higher for Black individuals, and the mortality rate is almost three times higher.

While there is a small difference in the numbers from biological and genetic reasons, the AAFA report indicates that “a large and compelling body of evidence points to social and structural determinants as the dominant causes of asthma disparities.”

These determinants include historical segregation policies and discriminatory housing practices, social support networks, and access to health care.

With respect to this season, hard numbers are tough to come by, as there is no centralized location for pollen data. As a proxy, the National Phenology Network at the University of Arizona indicates that the early spring wakeup of plants this year happens about once every few years in eastern Virginia and closer to once every 10 years in western Virginia.

But as the climate continues to warm, the earlier springs will become more common than the later springs, and the allergy seasons will tend to be worse. For many Virginians, the warming climate and the increase in pollen are already having a direct impact on their health.

Close 1 of 5 Charlottesville Harrisonburg Lynchburg Richmond Roanoke Growing season length for Virginia cities, 1970-2022 1 of 5 Charlottesville Harrisonburg Lynchburg Richmond Roanoke