Warmer weather holds for now, but winter is not done

If you need to get something done outside this weekend, you may want to do it Saturday.

Thursday through Saturday all look quiet. Some clouds mix in from time to time, and each day brings a good amount of sun with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

But Arctic air will sneak back into Virginia during the weekend.

As the fresh shot of cold air advances across the state, a new storm will form near the Carolina coastline. This had been a recurring theme for most of January, and after a welcome rest, it appears we have at least one more of these scenarios ahead of us.

For metro Richmond, the window for precipitation comes between Saturday night and midday Sunday. And for the moment, it appears the cold air will arrive in time to support snow. The additional questions involve how rapidly the storm forms and precisely where it forms.

Admittedly, it is far too early to lock in on any snow accumulation estimates. But just to provide a sense of scale, something around an inch or two is a good ballpark to be playing in right now. Much still needs to come together to cook up that much snow, but the ingredients are in the shopping cart.

Even if the storm holds far to the east of Richmond, colder air will certainly arrive for Sunday, making Saturday the nicer of the two days this weekend to be outside. Virginia will stay in the chill for a while after that, with temperatures colder than normal for the first half of next week.

Normal highs this period are in the lower 50s. Normal lows are near 30.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy in the afternoon. High around 60.

Thursday night: Clear. Low 32.

Friday: Sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 64.

Sunday: Cloudy and sharply colder with light rain or snow likely in the morning. High around 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 38.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 44.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 48.