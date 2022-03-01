Warmest air since last fall on the horizon

Very little chance of rain is ahead through this weekend, and there are signs that the end of this weekend and early next week will bring the warmest air Richmond has seen since last fall.

With winds turning from the southwest late this weekend, afternoon temperatures will likely surge into the upper 70s or lower 80s on Sunday and Monday before retreating toward normal by the middle of next week. Record highs for those days are in the lower 80s.

Richmond did manage a handful of days this winter in the lower 70s, but has not reached 75 degrees since November 18. The last time Richmond reached 80 degrees was October 21.

Some spotty showers may manage to develop Sunday or Monday, but rain is more likely to wait until Tuesday, just before the cooler air returns for the majority of next week.

But for the rest of this week, dry conditions prevail with afternoon temperatures generally in the 60s. The one exception is on Friday, when a quick shot of chillier air holds highs in the 50s.

Looking back on total precipitation for meteorological winter (Dec.-Feb.), it was unquestionably dry in Richmond. With only 7.06 inches of precipitation over those three months, it ranked 25th driest going back to the winter of 1886-87. And for all of the buzz and heavy snow in other parts of the state, Richmond missed out. Several suburban locations exceeded the official site on the east side of Richmond, which only measured 4.3 inches of snow.

Statistically, we are due for a snowy winter soon. The last three winters with more than 24 inches of snow in Richmond were those ending in 1983, 1996, and 2010.

The start of March also means that the sun is getting higher in the sky, which will help us warm up even more in the afternoons. At the beginning of winter, the sun does not get more than 30 degrees above the horizon, even at midday. Now it is reaching 45 degrees high at noon, and will be 57 degrees at the end of the month.

Sunsets are getting later, as Richmond has crossed the 6 p.m. sunset threshold, and the sun will not set before that time again until we set the clocks back to Standard Time during the first weekend of November.

Forecast for Richmond

Wednesday: Sunny. High near 70.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, not as warm. High 62.

Friday: Sun and clouds, much cooler. High 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 66.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, with a very warm afternoon. High 78.

Monday: Sun and clouds and very warm with scattered showers. High 82.

Tuesday: A few hours of rain and much cooler. High 58.