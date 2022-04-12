Warmest day so far this year on Wednesday, but cooler by Easter

Richmond has touched the 80-degree mark twice so far this year, once on Tuesday, and the other time on March 7. Wednesday will be the third time.

Some cloudy spots will be around early on Wednesday, then sunshine returns as a gusty southwest wind develops before midday. Pollen will be blowing around as afternoon temperatures soar into the middle 80s.

Even though normal afternoon temperatures in mid-April are around 70 degrees, this is also the time of year when big swings in the temperatures are common, and occasional afternoons in the 80s are to be expected.

We’ve also reached the time of year when record highs are in the 90s or higher, and record temperatures remain at those levels until the middle of October. The record high for April 13 is 91 degrees (1977), which is probably a little out of reach for Wednesday.

Another warm day follows on Thursday, returning to the 80s. Some showers are likely, but not until very late in the afternoon or after sunset, so Thursday will have a very similar feel as Wednesday. Gusty warm breezes return from the southwest, and pollen levels will be every bit as high as Wednesday, with pine and oak pollen the biggest offenders right now.

The warmth edges back a bit for Friday and Saturday, as afternoon temperatures hold in the 70s. A few small showers are possible again Saturday evening, but soaking or prolonged rain does not appear like it will come together through this weekend.

Easter Sunday looks cooler, but dry. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s, and a comfortably cool afternoon follows with temperature in the 60s.

Monday night brings the next chance of soaking rain. There is still much uncertainty about how that system will come together, or precisely where it will track. While not in a drought yet, most of Virginia along and north of the James River is getting abnormally dry.

Across metro Richmond, rainfall in April has averaged between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Amounts on the higher end of that range are toward Tuckahoe, Short Pump, Bon Air, and Midlothian. The lower amounts are farther eastward, toward Sandston, Varina, and Elko.

All in all, another soaking rain soon would do us some good.