WATCH AT 11:30 AM: Tracking Friday's thunderstorms in the Richmond area

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, there's an enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday for a large area of Virginia, including the Richmond region. RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette will go live at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on today's storms.

Shortly after the livestream concludes, a video of the full stream will appear in its place.

Also, if you're waiting for the livestream to begin, check out more weather content below, including the Across the Sky podcast.

ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST

In this third episode, the members of the Lee Weather team — Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia — talk about covering and forecasting tornadoes as well as personal experiences living through extreme weather events.

