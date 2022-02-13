Watch for slick spots Monday morning, and more rain later this week

The light mix of rain and snow on Sunday afternoon left surfaces wet across metro Richmond, and with temperatures in the 20s at daybreak on Monday, be on the lookout for icy spots on the roads during the first few hours of Monday morning.

Monday remains cold, even for the time of year. Sun mixes with clouds and an occasional chilly breeze, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. The breeze and the sun will be enough to dry out surfaces by the afternoon, even if temperatures do not spend a lot of time above freezing.

The Arctic air that starts the week will retreat quickly, allowing temperatures to bounce back for the middle and second half of the week. This also means no more snow is in the forecast for at least a week and a half.

The next system to impact Virginia will just bring rain. Some small showers are likely to develop around metro Richmond on Thursday. Several hours of a more consistent and steady rain are likely Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Most signs point to that late-week system moving out by the middle of Friday, keeping away any chance of precipitation for this coming weekend. While it does not look especially warm, the true Arctic air will remain far to the north. The end result will be a generally sunny weekend in Richmond with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Richmond climate check

February is just about halfway done, and though there have been some admittedly chilly spells, the average temperature over these last couple of weeks is about 2.5 degrees above normal.

Since the start of meteorological winter (Dec. 1), the average temperature in Richmond has been a little less than 3 degrees warmer than normal. Richmond is having one of its 20 warmest winters on record to this point in the season, according to Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Forecast for Richmond

Monday: Sun mixing with some cloudier periods and a chilly afternoon breeze. High 39.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Very dry. Low 18.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with rain likely in the afternoon and continuing into the night. High 66.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. High 55.

Saturday: Sunny. High 50.

Sunday: Sunny. High 55.