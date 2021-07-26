Watch for storms to bring flooding or high wind this afternoon and evening

Rain totals: Some areas may get more than 3 inches of rain, and some may get nothing, but most will see something between 0.25-inch and 1.5 inch on average. It's hard to say where those wettest storms will be until they develop, but there's good forecast confidence that a few spots somewhere in central or eastern Virginia will get enough rain to trigger flash flooding.

Severe chances: Isolated damaging wind gusts are also possible between mid-afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center put the risk level at a 2 out of 5 (slight) for central Virginia in their Monday midday outlook. But the winds could be impressive for those locales that do experience a stronger storm. The atmospheric ingredients would favor more of the downburst-style winds we've seen in recent weeks rather than a very organized, widespread line. That means a gust of wind may come with less warning.

Weather factors:

It's a typical day of summer heat and humidity for central Virginia, but there's a higher than usual moisture level through the depth of the air overhead. So that enables heavier rain rates in any storms.