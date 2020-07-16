WATCH NOW: 25 years ago, Richmond sweated through a record-long spell of 90s. Roanoke's record could fall next week.

While these hot days are standard for the middle of summer, it's rare to see week after week of 90s without a break.
Recently, weather watchers in Roanoke and Washington have been counting up the days toward a record streak of hot weather.
On Thursday, Roanoke extended its spell of consecutive 90s to 16 days. With an even hotter week looming, Roanoke's record run of 22 days from the summer of 1966 appears to be in jeopardy.
A dip to the upper 80s on Thursday ended Washington's recent streak at 20 days. That was one short of tying the 21-day spells from 1980 and 1988.
It's a slight respite as temperatures there are expected to surge even higher into the upper 90s or lower 100s over the next several days.
Richmond could have been in contention for a similar record, were it not for several days in recent weeks that fell a degree or two short of that 90 threshold.
But 25 years ago it was a different story.
From July 11 to Aug. 6, 1995, Richmond blazed a 27-day streak of 90s.
The heat wave peaked at 100 on July 15 of that year, which yielded a brutal heat index up to 114.
Fittingly for the climatological peak of summer heat, this week also marks another anniversary.
Richmond hit a still-unmatched heat index of 117 degrees on July 17, 1980. Before severe storms rolled in, a record high of 100 combined with unusually high dew points in the upper 70s.
That was the highest heat index value measured at Richmond International Airport since the 1970s, when observations became complete enough for a heat index history.
Looking through the record streaks of heat intensity, it's obvious that the leader board is very different depending on whether you're looking at temperatures or the heat index.
Heat index applies humidity to a complicated formula to estimate what it feels like in the shade.
Stickier air makes sweating a less efficient way for the body to cool down, and adds to heat stress.
So we might look at it like two flavors of heat waves: the searing hot record highs that can turn up amid dry conditions (like the early 2010s), and the miserably soupy days more characteristic of the past few summers where mere 90s can feel like 110.
Before our forecast surges to the upper 90s again next week - with even higher heat indices - here are some more facts about Richmond's most prolonged heat.
Richmond heat duration records
(since 1897, official National Weather Service data)
90-plus streak:
• 27 days (July 11, 1995 to Aug. 6, 1995)
95-plus streak:
• 11 days (Aug. 7, 1900 to Aug. 17, 1900)
100-plus streak:
• 5 days (Aug. 29, 1953 to Sept. 2, 1953)
105-plus streak:
• 2 days (two instances: July 24 and 25, 2010 and Aug. 6 and 7, 1918)
All-time high:
Richmond heat index duration
(unofficial records since the 1970s, analysis based on archives of Iowa State University and NOAA Regional Climate Centers)
100-plus streak:
• 13 days (Aug. 5, 1977 to Aug. 17, 1977)
105-plus streak:
• 5 days (five instances: twice in 1977, 1980, 1993 and 2006)
110-plus streak:
• 3 days (three instances: 1983, 2005 and 2011)
Highest heat index:
• 117 degrees (July 17, 1980)
