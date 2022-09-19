Watch now: A huge cooldown looms for Richmond area. Watch our updated forecast.

Every once in a while, the astronomical and meteorological calendars match up just right.

Astronomical fall begins at the moment of the equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday. It is one of two times a year when the Earth’s axis of rotation is perpendicular to the incoming rays from the sun, so the Northern Hemisphere is not pointed toward or away from the sun. The other time this happens is during the spring equinox in March.

There are often cool spells in September and warm spells in October, so ups and downs in temperatures this time of the year are to be expected. But getting an abrupt change right on the equinox is not especially common.

Tuesday through Thursday will be very warm, if not hot. But Thursday evening, the coolest, driest air since last spring will rush into central Virginia from across the Appalachians, and the first full day of fall — this Friday — will probably put you more in the mood to celebrate all things autumn.

Right on cue.

Even with the sun out on Friday, high temperatures will stall near the middle 70s with a cool north breeze. If we stay below 75 degrees on Friday, it will be the first sunny and dry day below that threshold since May 10.

The humidity will be especially low for a day or two. As the winds become light beneath a clear sky on Friday night, Richmond may drop into the 40s for the first time since that same day, May 10.

In fact, after Thursday’s high temperature makes a run at 90 degrees, it may not be that warm again until next spring. We will still have some days in the 80s before the end of the month, and perhaps even into October, but we are reaching the time of year when highs in the 90s are difficult to come by.

Thursday is also our best chance for rain until later in the weekend if not early next week. And we increasingly need the rain, as we are well on our way to one of the 10 driest Septembers on record. But even this Thursday, the chance is not especially good. An hour or two of passing showers is possible, but for most of central Virginia, it will be dry from now through the first of next week.

Tropics

Hurricane Fiona will remain safely away from Virginia, but it does pose a significant threat to Bermuda toward the end of this week.

And while it is still too early to change plans or make decisions, be aware that there are rumblings in most of the forecast data of a serious tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico in the last day or two of the month. To emphasize, there is no actionable information yet, just a reminder that the tropical season will not end with Fiona.