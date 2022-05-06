 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Heavy thunderstorms pushing through central Virginia

Watch RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette's 7:30 p.m. update on Friday evening's storms. 

3 p.m.: Tornado Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch on Friday afternoon for 43 Virginia localities, including the Richmond area. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Small showers and thunderstorms have started to develop in south central Virginia and across central North Carolina, and those storms will be moving toward and across metro Richmond late this afternoon and early evening. Be on the lookout for strong thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and potential tornadoes through 10 p.m. this evening.

