WATCH NOW: Last round of rain and thunderstorms coming through for the night

Watch Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette's latest update on Friday's storms.

Earlier livestreams

3 p.m. update: Tornado Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch on Friday afternoon for 43 Virginia localities, including the Richmond area. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Small showers and thunderstorms have started to develop in south central Virginia and across central North Carolina, and those storms will be moving toward and across metro Richmond late this afternoon and early evening. Be on the lookout for strong thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and potential tornadoes through 10 p.m. this evening.

ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST

In this third episode, the members of the Lee Weather team — Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia — talk about covering and forecasting tornadoes as well as personal experiences living through extreme weather events.

WEATHER ARTICLES & GALLERIES

