WATCH NOW: RTD meteorologist Sean Sublette tracks storms through the Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.
Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, tracked the storms through the region. Watch the most recent update above.
Below are earlier livestreams about Tuesday's storms.
Archive photos: Do you remember Virginia's biggest weather events of the 1980s?
1980: January snowstorm
1980: February snow and cold
1980: March blizzard
1980: April hailstorms
1980: July derecho
1980: Long, scorching summer
1980: Drought takes hold
1980: December's icy chaos
1981: Driest winter worsens drought
1981: January cold
1981: Icy rivers
1981: Wild February cold front
1981: June thunderstorms
1981: Tropical Storm Bret
1981: James River runs low
1982: Arctic January
1982: January ice storm
1982: April winds
1982: Only one tornado
1982: August storm
1982: October nor'easter
1983: February snowstorm
1983: Extremely dry summer
1983: Tropical Storm Dean
1983: August storms
1983: September swelter
1983: October tornado outbreak
1983: Coldest Christmas
1984: A wet year
1984: March coastal storm
1984: May tornadoes in the Tri-Cities
1984: Hot weather at odd times
1985: All-time low in January
1985: June storms
1985: July flash flood
1985: July tornadoes / Tropical Storm Bob
1985: August floods / Danny
1985: Hurricane Gloria
1985: November flood
1986: Virginia's driest spring
1986: Summer drought
1986: Hurricane Charley
1986: October tornadoes
1987: January snowstorms
1987: February wind
1987: Snowy, icy February
1987: April snowstorm
1987: April floods
1987: Wettest April on record
1987: September floods
1987: Surprise November snow
1988: January snow
1988: Summer drought
1988: July storms
1988: Coldest October
1988: November tornadoes
1989: February snowstorms
1989: Wild spring weather
1989: June tornadoes and storms
1989: Hurricane Hugo
1989: October floods / Jerry
1989: November wind
1989: White Thanksgiving
1989: Second-coldest December
1989: December snow
1989: White Christmas