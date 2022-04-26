 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

WATCH NOW: RTD meteorologist Sean Sublette tracks storms through the Richmond area

  • 0

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.

Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, tracked the storms through the region. Watch the most recent update above.

Below are earlier livestreams about Tuesday's storms. 

Follow Sean Sublette on Twitter for more updates. 

storm watch
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News