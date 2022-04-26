 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE UPDATE AT 4:30 P.M.: Sean Sublette looks at the severe thunderstorm threat in the Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.

Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will discuss the afternoon storm threat in the Richmond area. Watch another live update above at 4:30 p.m.

Below are earlier livestreams about Tuesday's storms. 

Follow Sean Sublette on Twitter for more updates. 

