LIVE UPDATE AT 4:30 P.M.: Sean Sublette looks at the severe thunderstorm threat in the Richmond area

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Tuesday afternoon for much of central Virginia, including the Richmond area. The Watch is valid until 8 p.m.
Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will discuss the afternoon storm threat in the Richmond area. Watch another live update above at 4:30 p.m.
Below are earlier livestreams about Tuesday's storms.
Follow Sean Sublette on Twitter for more updates.
How long it's been since the last tornado in each part of the Richmond region
Richmond: Sept. 17, 2018
Amelia County: Oct. 11, 2018
Caroline County: June 20, 2015
Charles City County: April 19, 2019
Chesterfield County: Sept. 17, 2018
Colonial Heights: April 28, 2008
Dinwiddie County: May 5, 2017
Goochland County: June 25, 2012
Hanover County: Sept. 17, 2018
Henrico County: Sept. 17, 2018
Hopewell: Aug. 30, 2004
King William County: Oct. 24, 2017
Louisa County: April 19, 2019
New Kent County: Oct. 11, 2018
Nottoway County: Oct. 11, 2018
Petersburg: June 1, 2012
Powhatan County: Sept. 17, 2018
Prince George County: April 19, 2019