WATCH NOW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch cancelled for Richmond area

5 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch was cancelled for the immediate Richmond area.

4 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for all of central Virginia.

This means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail for the next few hours.

RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette was live at 3 p.m. with an update on Monday's storm threat across Virginia.

1:30 p.m. update: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9 p.m. this evening for areas immediately east and south of metro Richmond, where the threat for damaging thunderstorms is highest through this evening.

However, additional scattered thunderstorms are expected before 6 p.m. in Richmond, and these storms will also have the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Earlier: The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., said Monday that strong to severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon and into the evening. Along with a threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail, the NWS said a few tornadoes are possible, especially along and north of Interstate 64.

