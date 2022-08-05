 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

WATCH NOW: Tracking flooding thunderstorms through Richmond on Friday night

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette was live at 6:30 p.m. on Friday tracking thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding in the Richmond area.

(A recording of an earlier 5:30 p.m. livestream appears below.)

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News