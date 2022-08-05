WATCH NOW: Tracking flooding thunderstorms through Richmond on Friday night

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette was live at 6:30 p.m. on Friday tracking thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding in the Richmond area.
(A recording of an earlier 5:30 p.m. livestream appears below.)
Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette was live at 6:30 p.m. on Friday tracking thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding in the Richmond area.
(A recording of an earlier 5:30 p.m. livestream appears below.)
Last week, utility scale batteries at Dominion Energy’s Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County went online, meaning the batteries are now actively charging and discharging daily.
If you’ve been to the Outer Banks beaches to cool off recently, the ocean water may have been colder than expected.
A persistent weather pattern continues into next week, with only small nudges altering the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms. All s…
Not much change is ahead over the next several days. In general, afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s, and daybreak temperatures will hov…
The heat is on for the rest of the week in Richmond, and the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms will be very low until Friday. Wedne…
A very typical late summer weekend is ahead for central Virginia. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 90s, and the humidi…
Saturday will not be dramatically cooler than the past few days, but there will be a noticeable and pleasant drop in the humidity. Clouds may …
Friday will probably be the end of our 90-degree streak.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.