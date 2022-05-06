 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Tracking Friday's thunderstorms in the Richmond area

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, there's an enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday for a large area of Virginia, including the Richmond region. RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette was live at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on today's storms.

A video of the full stream will appear above soon. Also, check back for more live updates from Sean throughout the afternoon and evening.

Also, check out more weather content below, including the Across the Sky podcast. 

Severe Weather May 6, 2022

ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST

In this third episode, the members of the Lee Weather team — Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia — talk about covering and forecasting tornadoes as well as personal experiences living through extreme weather events.

Drought conditions, by county

