 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Why flash flooding is common in Southwest Virginia

  • 0

The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.

Buchanan County is part of Virginia's Appalachian Plateau. The terrain is a dendrite pattern of steep mountains with small streams at their bases. Heavy rain races down the mountain sides and can quickly overwhelm the normally quiet streams. This terrain pattern is markedly different from the more linear ridge-and-valley topography farther east toward Blacksburg and Roanoke, and it plays a large role in the county's higher flash flooding risk.

Thunderstorms are also more common in the mountains in the summer. While we may think of them as cooler, the physical ground is still warmer than the air surrounding them. Because mountains extend upward into the sky, the air that is warmed immediately above the mountains acts as a heat source higher in the atmosphere compared to areas lower in elevation. In effect, the mountains give thunderstorms a head start on developing and are often the first places that storms form during a summer afternoon.

People are also reading…

The storms Tuesday evening were localized, but especially intense. Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, which maintains a dedicated national lightning detection network, indicated that the county had 72 percent of its typical annual lightning activity in only seven hours on Tuesday evening.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rainfall amounts analyzed by the National Weather Service indicated a broad area of more than three inches of rain across the county on Tuesday evening. One of the rain gauges at Pilgrims Knob measured 3.65 inches of rain between 8 and 10 p.m., and embedded in that time was a 15-minute period with an astounding 1.12 inches of rain. There is very little that can be done to engineer around that volume of rain so quickly in such steep terrain.

Rainfall Amounts - Tues evening - July 12 2022

Rainfall analysis from Tuesday evening in southwest Virginia; 4.55 inches of rain fell in the community of Pilgrims Knob in Buchanan County. (National Weather Service)

While we cannot definitively point to this particular flood as being caused by a warming climate, it certainly is consistent with what we understand about the relationship between temperature and water. In short, heavy rains have been getting heavier as the climate warms, increasing the risks to life and property from flooding.

3" rainfall trends

Annual number of days with 3-inch rain observations since 1950.  100% references the average during the entire period.

The average temperature of the planet is about 2 degrees higher than 100 years ago. For every one-degree increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold about 4 percent more water, meaning more rain is available to come down in a storm.

NCA Heavy precip

Since 1958, there has been a 27 percent increase in the amount of rain in the heaviest 1 percent of all individual storms in the Southeast. Data: Fourth National Climate Assessment. Graphic: Climate Central

 

Since 1958, there has been a 27 percent increase in the amount of rain in the heaviest 1 percent of all individual storms in the Southeast. While these types of flash floods are not going to become commonplace, they will likely occur more often than they did 100 years ago.

ssublette@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @SeanSublette

Facebook: Sean Sublette, Meteorologist

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News