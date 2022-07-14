WATCH NOW: Why flash flooding is common in Southwest Virginia

The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.

Buchanan County is part of Virginia's Appalachian Plateau. The terrain is a dendrite pattern of steep mountains with small streams at their bases. Heavy rain races down the mountain sides and can quickly overwhelm the normally quiet streams. This terrain pattern is markedly different from the more linear ridge-and-valley topography farther east toward Blacksburg and Roanoke, and it plays a large role in the county's higher flash flooding risk.

Thunderstorms are also more common in the mountains in the summer. While we may think of them as cooler, the physical ground is still warmer than the air surrounding them. Because mountains extend upward into the sky, the air that is warmed immediately above the mountains acts as a heat source higher in the atmosphere compared to areas lower in elevation. In effect, the mountains give thunderstorms a head start on developing and are often the first places that storms form during a summer afternoon.

The storms Tuesday evening were localized, but especially intense. Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, which maintains a dedicated national lightning detection network, indicated that the county had 72 percent of its typical annual lightning activity in only seven hours on Tuesday evening.

Rainfall amounts analyzed by the National Weather Service indicated a broad area of more than three inches of rain across the county on Tuesday evening. One of the rain gauges at Pilgrims Knob measured 3.65 inches of rain between 8 and 10 p.m., and embedded in that time was a 15-minute period with an astounding 1.12 inches of rain. There is very little that can be done to engineer around that volume of rain so quickly in such steep terrain.

While we cannot definitively point to this particular flood as being caused by a warming climate, it certainly is consistent with what we understand about the relationship between temperature and water. In short, heavy rains have been getting heavier as the climate warms, increasing the risks to life and property from flooding.

The average temperature of the planet is about 2 degrees higher than 100 years ago. For every one-degree increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold about 4 percent more water, meaning more rain is available to come down in a storm.