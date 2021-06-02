Watching for severe storm chances in central Va., then some summer heat

But ultimately, more rain could fall south and east of the Richmond area. That's where the showers and downpours are more likely to linger into Friday.

The ground is wetter following that pre-Memorial Day rain, plus the atmosphere will be loaded with more moisture than usual on Thursday and Friday. Be mindful that flash flooding could develop in areas that see repeat downpours.

Generally, 1-inch totals look common throughout central Virginia, though some spots could exceed 2 inches while others may get away with a fraction of that. Such is the nature of our warm-season rainfall.

Leftover moisture will keep scattered rain and storms in the forecast for Friday, and there may still be some potential for severe wind during the midday or afternoon.

But signs point to a diminished storm coverage over the weekend, and those that do pop up would not have as much severe potential. This ought to be a much more favorable weekend than the last for enjoying a pool.

The pattern going into next week doesn't read as a very active one for strong storms in our part of the country because winds aloft will get weaker and less organized. But the heat and humidity may yield some brief, spotty thundershowers.

