Watching for severe storms in the Richmond region this afternoon and evening

Summer’s spotty storms often make for a wait-and-see approach to cookouts and fireworks, but high pressure will try to deliver perfectly dry holiday weather across the entire commonwealth for the first time since 2010. (Except that time, it was scorching.)

But we can’t enjoy that mild pattern without first getting through some active weather. Some severe weather or flash flooding is possible late Thursday, and don’t be surprised if lingering rain slows the highways on Friday.

Thursday

A cold front pushing in from the northwest will bring widespread rain and storms, first to the western and northern sections of Virginia by midday or early afternoon, then to central, eastern and southern areas throughout the evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible, especially in the vicinity of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Flash flooding could emerge anywhere that downpours take repeat paths, but the concern for excessive rain is a bit higher for Northern Virginia and the mountains. Highs will be muggy and hot but a bit lower than Wednesday, with lower-to-mid-90s for most but 80s in the mountains where rain arrives sooner.

Friday