Watching for strong storms in central Va. later today, then a big Memorial Day cooldown

Today's summerlike weather could bring a few severe storms to Virginia, most likely to the north of metro Richmond.
The storm activity looks isolated or scattered for central Virginia, so some of our neighborhoods may not even pick up some needed rainfall. But fortunately, there isn't much sign that the severe storms would be as widespread as the ones we dealt with earlier this month.
But the strongest storms later on could have some localized gusts powerful enough to down trees and branches. Wind is the main concern, but the typical late springtime caveat applies. The potential for tornadoes, large hail and flooding isn't especially high with this setup, but isn't zero either.
If we do end up seeing some severe thunderstorm warnings or reports, it's more likely to be in that region between Charlottesville, Louisa, Fredericksburg, Ashland and Tappahannock, versus somewhere farther south like the Tri-Cities or Southside.
Most of the rain and storm activity should have a west-to-east movement. Expect the showers and storms to pop up across the Piedmont during the mid-to-late afternoon, then clear out through Tidewater by the late evening.
Metro Richmond's rain chance peaks during the early evening. But the hit-or-miss nature means it's not a guarantee, and thunder could rumble as early as late afternoon or hold off until after sunset.
Richmond is on the southern edge of a severe storm chance that sprawls from Ohio to the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
The cold front responsible for that storminess will push offshore by Thursday morning, meaning slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s and lower rain chances here on Thursday.
Another system is expected to trigger severe weather in the Great Plains today and Thursday. That will slide east and could give us another storm chance across Virginia late Friday. It's a little early to narrow down more details, but at a minimum the rain coverage should be more widespread and heavier than anything we've had in the past couple of weeks.
Wetter, cooler weekend weather
A dramatic weather change is in store for Memorial Day weekend. It's good news if you need rain or if you miss that cooler weather that prevailed during the first half of May.
It's not ideal if you wanted perfectly dry weather for plans, or more of this hot summer weather preview.
For now, Saturday looks like the coolest and wettest day across Virginia, while Monday ought to have the warmest readings and lowest rain potential of the three-day weekend.
Clouds and a damp maritime breeze from the north and northeast could make Saturday and Sunday feel downright chilly by late May standards: 60s during the daytime, maybe even 50s at times.
That wet and cloudy weather is also going to make the temperature outlook a little more uncertain for Sunday, depending on whether things clear out early or late. But 60s look more realistic than 80s, and 70s would be a "warmest case scenario."
Morning readings in the 50s will be common to close out the month, and could be as cool as the 40s for Monday.
Sunshine on Memorial Day will push temperatures higher into the 70s, but short of the lower 80s that are average for this time of year.
If you've got plans to head for the coast or the mountains, you'll still be dealing with the same overall pattern: cooler-than-usual air and rain chances gradually tapering off between Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for windy and rough conditions at the beach, too.
Look for more storm and forecast updates in the coming days.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.