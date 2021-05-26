Watching for strong storms in central Va. later today, then a big Memorial Day cooldown

Today's summerlike weather could bring a few severe storms to Virginia, most likely to the north of metro Richmond.

The storm activity looks isolated or scattered for central Virginia, so some of our neighborhoods may not even pick up some needed rainfall. But fortunately, there isn't much sign that the severe storms would be as widespread as the ones we dealt with earlier this month.

But the strongest storms later on could have some localized gusts powerful enough to down trees and branches. Wind is the main concern, but the typical late springtime caveat applies. The potential for tornadoes, large hail and flooding isn't especially high with this setup, but isn't zero either.

If we do end up seeing some severe thunderstorm warnings or reports, it's more likely to be in that region between Charlottesville, Louisa, Fredericksburg, Ashland and Tappahannock, versus somewhere farther south like the Tri-Cities or Southside.

Most of the rain and storm activity should have a west-to-east movement. Expect the showers and storms to pop up across the Piedmont during the mid-to-late afternoon, then clear out through Tidewater by the late evening.