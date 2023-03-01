With February behind us, it is time to grade our winter forecast from last fall.

Because astronomical winter does not always begin and end on the same dates, for this forecast we defined winter as the climatologically coldest three months of the year: December through February.

As a note of caution, there are strong signs of a substantial cold spell during the middle of March, and despite the warm start to the year, we should fully expect multiple nights below freezing this month. Over the last 30 years, Richmond has averaged eight nights below freezing in March.

Our general idea for this winter was that it would be warmer than normal with less snow than normal, and it does not take a deep look into the data to know that was the case. Richmond had its third warmest winter on record, averaging 45.1 degrees over all three months.

Snowfall was nearly non-existent, with only one instance where it caught everyone’s eyes. Snow coated the ground across most of central Virginia on the morning of Feb. 2, but it was not enough to measure at the official observation site at Richmond International Airport, so it was recorded as a trace. As a result, this was only the third winter on record with no measurable snow in Richmond. The other two were 1918-19 and 1952-53.

Expanding the dates from the beginning of November to the end of April, the winter of 1918-19 is the only other time with no measurable snow during the cold season. Five inches of snow fell on March 2, 1953.

We also expected a front-loaded winter, meaning the coldest part of winter would be the beginning, and it would finish warm.

Average monthly temperatures this season with respect to normal in Richmond:

December: -1.2 F

January: +7.9 F

February: +7.8 F

We had the right idea for December and February, but missed the surge of warmth in January, which was one of the 10 warmest on record.

The best forecast we made was for the lack of consistent cold this winter. From the original outlook:

“… No period more than five consecutive days with an average temperature at least 10 degrees below normal. Actually, we lean toward the opposite, expecting a couple of periods at least 10 degrees above normal for five consecutive days.”

The longest stretch of substantial cold was during the three days around Christmas. Those days averaged 18 degrees below normal.

But the weather pattern jolted back, with seven consecutive days more than 10 degrees warmer than normal between December 30 and January 5. That seven-day period averaged 18 degrees above normal.

The second warm stretch was from February 20-24, averaging 16 degrees above normal.

All told, winter had four days that were more than 10 degrees colder than normal, but 25 days that were more than 10 degrees warmer than normal, a ratio of 6-to-1.

With all this in mind, we would grade the forecast with a B.

It is also important to remember that short term weather patterns determine if a winter is warmer or colder than average, but the warming climate tilts the odds toward a warmer winter — and increasingly so with every passing year.

This makes the coming March cold spell especially troubling for farmers and people who run orchards. We do expect at least a few days with a freeze later this month, which may damage the fruit trees that are budding early.

Finally for snow lovers, the window for snow has not closed, but it is narrowing. The coming cold stretch in mid-March will probably be our last chance to get legitimate accumulating snow this season.

