Weak wintry system might dust Richmond by Thursday morning. Southside Va. could be snowier.

Tuesday evening update

In the Sierra Nevada, they’ll be measuring snow by the feet over the next couple of days. But in central Virginia, we might be measuring it by the tenths of an inch on Thursday morning if we see any flakes at all.

A quick-moving system will try to spread a rain-snow mix across the state starting on Wednesday evening. But a short duration and short supply of moisture will keep totals in check for most areas.

Statewide, Southwest Virginia stands the best chance of seeing snow covering the ground. The state's northern tier is most likely to be left out. The central, Tidewater and Southside regions have the widest uncertainty.

At most, the low could bring 2 inches or more to some spots south of U.S. Route 460 from Danville to Norfolk. By Tuesday evening this scenario looked like about a one in three chance – too big to ignore, but not explicitly favored. To see if we're headed for a last-minute boom or bust, check for updates to this story on Wednesday.

Unlike that early December dusting, this system’s timing coincides with our coldest part of the night. Temperatures will slide toward the lower 30s by morning, so some roads could get slick if and where the snow does fall.