Weak wintry system might dust Richmond by Thursday morning. Southside Va. could be snowier.

Tuesday evening update
In the Sierra Nevada, they’ll be measuring snow by the feet over the next couple of days. But in central Virginia, we might be measuring it by the tenths of an inch on Thursday morning if we see any flakes at all.
A quick-moving system will try to spread a rain-snow mix across the state starting on Wednesday evening. But a short duration and short supply of moisture will keep totals in check for most areas.
Statewide, Southwest Virginia stands the best chance of seeing snow covering the ground. The state's northern tier is most likely to be left out. The central, Tidewater and Southside regions have the widest uncertainty.
At most, the low could bring 2 inches or more to some spots south of U.S. Route 460 from Danville to Norfolk. By Tuesday evening this scenario looked like about a one in three chance – too big to ignore, but not explicitly favored. To see if we're headed for a last-minute boom or bust, check for updates to this story on Wednesday.
Unlike that early December dusting, this system’s timing coincides with our coldest part of the night. Temperatures will slide toward the lower 30s by morning, so some roads could get slick if and where the snow does fall.
The chance of a snowy Thursday morning looks much smaller north of Richmond. Fredericksburg, for example, may only get a few flurries drifting by with nothing to show for it on the ground.
If any steady snow heads for Richmond, we’d look for it in the late evening or early morning hours. Any precipitation is likely to clear central Virginia by daybreak, then exit Tidewater by midmorning.
A map with zones of expected totals wouldn't show a lot of detail across the region. A cutoff or gradient is inevitable, but we’re better served by probabilities in this case.
Chances around the region
This list shows the probability of seeing at least a dusting by Thursday morning. That's followed by the chance of 1 inch (or more) of snow.
• Richmond: 50%, 30%.
• Ashland: 40%, 20%.
• Charlottesville: 40%, 20%.
• Danville: 70%, 50%.
• Emporia: 60%, 50%.
• Fairfax: 5%, 0%.
• Farmville: 60%, 40%.
• Fredericksburg: 20%, 5%.
• Louisa: 40%, 10%.
• Lynchburg: 70%, 50%.
• Norfolk: 50%, 30%.
• Petersburg: 60%, 40%.
• Roanoke: 80%, 60%.
• South Hill: 60%, 50%.
• Tappahannock: 10%, 5%.
• Wakefield: 50%, 40%.
• Williamsburg: 40%, 20%.
The next low will come our way on Sunday and might last into Monday. Overall, it's a wetter-looking system. But there isn't much to say about the snow and ice amounts around Virginia at this point except that it will be worth watching and probably come right down to the wire, too.
Previous forecast
It's looking like a medium chance for minor snow in central Virginia on Wednesday night. The odds of waking up to dusted decks and frosted trees on Thursday morning are just about 50-50, based on Monday's weather maps.
Put another way, the chance of a medium-sized, plow-and-shovel-type snowfall is looking low in this situation – about 10% for metro Richmond. And there's pretty much no threat of a major, shut-down-the-region kind of snow total.
For that, we'll have to keep looking deeper into this winter where wet and cold conditions haven't yet been able to sync up for a full-blown snowstorm.
Wednesday night-Thursday morning
The next system heading for Virginia is trending too fast, too weak and too dry to develop into a true winter storm. The ingredients for a significant snow have been lurking on the horizon for some time, but as we get closer they don't seem to be aligning.
But it may be just enough for a 1-inch coating in spots, or 2-inches in a real best case scenario for snow fans.
A low will develop to our south across the Carolinas late Wednesday, then strengthen as it pulls offshore on Thursday.
But temperatures will be above-freezing as the moisture moves in. So the precipitation could easily start as light-to-moderate rain on Wednesday evening, before a possible switch to snow overnight. As long as the snowfall rate isn't heavy, it would mostly stick to vegetation and elevated surfaces.
That's if it doesn't underperform, like that other marginal setup we saw on Jan. 8.
There ought to be a bit more moisture falling near the North Carolina border, compared to a drier look for areas north of Interstate 64. But because the southern areas might stay a bit warmer and see rain for longer, the tradeoff is that no part of the region is favored to get a particularly heavy snow. From Emporia to Fredericksburg and Farmville to Williamsburg, 1 to 2 inches looks like the upper end scenario, while the low-end possibility is just dry weather or flurries.
But if temperatures end up cooler, the U.S. Highway 58 or 460 corridors might have an easier time getting to that 1 or 2-inch range compared with places north of Interstate 64.
Southwest Virginia is a different story – some higher elevations can expect a few inches of snow late Wednesday. But the system looks too short-lived to add up to 6 inches or more.
The low will be zipping offshore after daybreak on Thursday, leaving us with a clearing, cold and blustery day with highs struggling to get to 40. Winds will crank up over our region as that low strengthens offshore, and coastal areas will especially feel the cold gusts.
Whether or not we have snow on the ground, temperatures will try to head for the lower 20s again on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Snow potential for Jan. 31 - Feb. 6
An active jet stream pattern will bring us some wet weather, but we're also trending toward relatively mild temperatures in early February. That means snow potential is generally below normal.
But there's currently one window to watch.
The next system will reach Virginia on Sunday or Monday, right as we flip to February. Richmond is more likely to be on the all-rain side of it, but a shift in track could lead to some snow chances at the onset. Snow or ice is more of a possibility for Northern Virginia or areas along and west of the Blue Ridge early next week, not unlike the system that just came through on Monday.
Richmond's snow scorecard for Jan. 26
Sunday's late-day flurries weren't enough to lift the seasonal totals. Combined with the hint of sleet on Jan. 8, our monthly amount remains a trace.
• 2020-21 season-to-date at Richmond International airport: 1 inch
• Normal season-to-date (based on 1981-2010): 5.4 inches
• Record season through Jan. 26: 31.4 inches in 1939-40
• 2019-20 season as of Jan. 26: 1 inch
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.