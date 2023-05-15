Despite the recent cool stretch, 2023 continues to be the warmest year on record so far in Richmond. But May is doing its best to drag this year out of the top spot.

While not legitimately cold, Richmond is about one degree below normal so far this month, and temperatures for the rest of the week will do little to move the needle further from that spot.

The news-making heat in the western U.S. and Canada is allowing relatively cooler air to progress into eastern North America — including Virginia, and that will likely continue through this weekend. And with it will come a few more chances for rain, starting as early as Tuesday.

Spotty showers will pass through parts of metro Richmond on Tuesday, but there is more concern for heavier rain Tuesday night.

A small, but potent area of low pressure will race eastward across southern Virginia on Tuesday evening, and it will produce a narrow ribbon of especially heavy rain. Depending on its precise location, a quarter-inch to an inch of rain is possible in less than six hours across metro Richmond on Tuesday night.

More concerning, some of the heaviest rain is expected between midnight Tuesday and daybreak Wednesday, so do not be surprised if streams and creeks are near bank full for the morning commute to work on Wednesday.

In addition to the heavier rain, some scattered thunderstorms may precede the more consistent rain, and have the potential for wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. The conditions are not optimal for thunderstorms with damaging winds, but there are enough ingredients coming together on Tuesday to allow a couple of those stronger storms to push through. The risk of those storms is actually higher west of Richmond, toward Roanoke, Danville, and areas of the state farther southwest toward the Kentucky state line.

This active period on Tuesday and Tuesday night will yield to three quiet and relatively cool days for the rest of the work week. Afternoons from Wednesday through Friday will hold in the 70s, perhaps even low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two systems approach on Saturday, one from the south and one from the west. Often when this happens, there is a narrow ribbon of relatively nice weather in between, so while a few showers appear likely on Saturday, it does not look like an especially rainy Saturday in metro Richmond.

Both systems look to push offshore Saturday night, giving mostly sunny and pleasant afternoons both Sunday and Monday, and those high temperatures continue in the 70s through most of next week as well.

By Memorial Day Weekend, the normal high in Richmond reaches 80 degrees, but until then, all signals suggest that hot and humid weather will remain far away from Virginia.

Close This July 1955 image shows the building, at Madison and Grace streets in Richmond, that once sat downtown and housed First Presbyterian Church. Completed in 1853 at the current site of Old City Hall, the building’s outer shell was moved to Madison and Grace in the mid-1880s to make room for the city building. In 1943, the Acca Shriners, who had lost the Mosque (now Altria Theater) during the Great Depression, purchased the old church building. They used it until the mid-1950s; the building has since been torn down. In May 1977, this 150-foot smokestack came down, thanks to Controlled Demolition of Towson, Md. The smokestack stood behind what used to be Broad Street Station in Richmond; the demolition was part of a contract with the state for removal of the stack and several buildings in the area. This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children. In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments. This July 1947 image shows the new Curles Neck Dairy plant at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. The building, which cost more than $200,000, gave the 13-year-old dairy modern features including a refreshment room that served up to 50 people, ice-cream-making facilities and curbside service. The building is now home to the Dairy Bar restaurant. This March 1987 image shows the Independent Order of St. Luke building at 900 St. James St. in Richmond, which was the new home for the city’s Head Start program. The building, which today stands empty, was built in the early 1900s and was expanded between 1915 and 1920. It was home to the benevolent society under Maggie Walker’s leadership, as well as the first location of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank that she ran. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. This May 1935 image shows Herbert’s shoe store at 419 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. The store advertised itself as “the first air-cooled shoe store in the entire South.” A fall sale that year offered women’s shoes as low as $1.77. This May 1957 image shows the Woolworth’s at Fifth and Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The $1 million building opened in September 1954, and it housed several departments for the nearby Miller & Rhoads, which had an earlier store on the site in the late 1800s. An ad for the Woolworth’s Easter sale offered handbags for $1, records for 99 cents, and cowhide and plastic belts for between 39 and 98 cents. In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts. From the Archives: Old Richmond buildings This July 1955 image shows the building, at Madison and Grace streets in Richmond, that once sat downtown and housed First Presbyterian Church. Completed in 1853 at the current site of Old City Hall, the building’s outer shell was moved to Madison and Grace in the mid-1880s to make room for the city building. In 1943, the Acca Shriners, who had lost the Mosque (now Altria Theater) during the Great Depression, purchased the old church building. They used it until the mid-1950s; the building has since been torn down. In May 1977, this 150-foot smokestack came down, thanks to Controlled Demolition of Towson, Md. The smokestack stood behind what used to be Broad Street Station in Richmond; the demolition was part of a contract with the state for removal of the stack and several buildings in the area. This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children. In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments. This July 1947 image shows the new Curles Neck Dairy plant at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. The building, which cost more than $200,000, gave the 13-year-old dairy modern features including a refreshment room that served up to 50 people, ice-cream-making facilities and curbside service. The building is now home to the Dairy Bar restaurant. This March 1987 image shows the Independent Order of St. Luke building at 900 St. James St. in Richmond, which was the new home for the city’s Head Start program. The building, which today stands empty, was built in the early 1900s and was expanded between 1915 and 1920. It was home to the benevolent society under Maggie Walker’s leadership, as well as the first location of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank that she ran. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. This May 1935 image shows Herbert’s shoe store at 419 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. The store advertised itself as “the first air-cooled shoe store in the entire South.” A fall sale that year offered women’s shoes as low as $1.77. This May 1957 image shows the Woolworth’s at Fifth and Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The $1 million building opened in September 1954, and it housed several departments for the nearby Miller & Rhoads, which had an earlier store on the site in the late 1800s. An ad for the Woolworth’s Easter sale offered handbags for $1, records for 99 cents, and cowhide and plastic belts for between 39 and 98 cents. In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts.