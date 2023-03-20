After Tuesday’s cold start, the more regular temperature swings of March will follow over the next week. Regarding the recent low temperatures in the 20s, it is increasingly likely that Virginia will not be this cold again until November. Going back into the data, the average date of Richmond's last hard freeze — temperatures below 28 degrees — is March 21.

But even with astronomical spring arriving on Monday afternoon, cooler spells should still be expected over the next several weeks, as the average date of the last freeze Richmond is April 7.

However, there is no indication the weather pattern will be sending Arctic air back into Virginia for the following few weeks.

Warmer air will surge into Virginia on Thursday, sending afternoon temperatures well into the 70s. Nights will have a late spring feel to them, generally in the 50s, if not lower 60s.

The warmth lasts through Saturday, and although a few showers will probably pass through, that day is not expected to be a legitimate washout. In fact, there are early indications some thunderstorms could move through on Saturday.

Temperatures edge back a bit on Sunday, but still will have no trouble getting well into the 60s with sunshine and a light west breeze.

After some showers Monday, cooler air returns for Tuesday and the middle of next week. But in this case, temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal, keeping afternoons in the lower 60s and nights near 40. A couple of nights next week will return to the 30s, but it does not look cold enough for a freeze.

Getting into April, early indications suggest a period that skews warmer than normal. Regarding rainfall, there does not seem to be an especially clear signal for either a wetter or drier period than normal.

Even though we are not especially dry at the moment, the amount of precipitation since the first of the year is only about 65% of normal. Richmond has only had about a half-inch of rain so far this month.

Until this point of the year, the sun angle has been relatively low in the sky, we have had less than 12 hours of daylight and temperatures have not been especially high. As a result, the ground tends to hold on to its moisture a bit longer.

However, as March gives way to April, the ground is able to dry out much faster than during the late winter and early spring, so without a few good soaking rains in the next few weeks, there is the potential for a modest drought to develop.

The rest of this week will not bring any prolonged, or soaking rain. But there may be some opportunities in the last couple of days of the month, so it is still a bit early to worry. But it is worth watching more closely than normal.