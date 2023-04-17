Halfway through this month, Richmond is having one of its 10 warmest Aprils on record — about 5.5 degrees warmer than average, but a shift to cooler air is around the corner.

The rest of this week will bring temperatures either near or above average, as afternoons reach the 80s again before this weekend. No rain is expected until then, as a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will signal the shift away from the warmth of the past few weeks.

The precise timing of showers and potential thunderstorms has not been ironed out yet, although early data suggests they move through between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Although next week will certainly be cooler, it does not look especially cold for the end of April. Afternoon temperatures next week will average in the 60s with daybreak temperatures in the 40s.

A late season freeze is not expected, but a couple of nights in the 30s are likely, which could translate into some patches of frost, especially in suburban and rural areas away from central Richmond.

The change comes with a broad, spinning area of low pressure in the middle atmosphere, several hundred miles north of Virginia. Winds around that circulation are counterclockwise, leading to a more consistent wind from the west or northwest next week, and tapping some cooler air from the Great Lakes and the Midwest.

Once these circulations develop, they often break away from the main flow of the jet stream, so they tend to persist for several days before being swept away. They also send weak disturbances spinning off from them, so there will be a few chances to pick up some rain next week.

Because the winds will be from the west or northwest, there will be no air advancing into Virginia from the Gulf of Mexico, so a prolonged soaking rain is not forecast next week. More likely, there will be a couple of cloudy days mixed in next week with occasional light rain, but nothing that adds up to much more than a quarter of an inch. On those cloudier days with showers next week, afternoons may hold in the 50s, so it is still too early to pack away jackets for the summer.

Richmond is also quietly having its sixth-driest start to the year on record, with less than 8 inches of rain since the first of the year. In fact, the temperature and precipitation so far this year are both very similar to this point in 2012.

That year went on to become the hottest year on record in Richmond with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, about 3 degrees higher than the average over the last hundred years. We have gotten used to it being warm; the last year that was cooler than the hundred-year average was 2003.

We have had some dry spells in recent years that went on for a few months, but Virginia has not been in a serious drought since 2010-11. Even after a dry spring in 2012, the rain picked up in June and July, holding off a serious drought before it was finally erased at the start of 2013.

Last year was also drier than average, but not terribly so, with Richmond getting 90% of its average precipitation for the year. It’s been more than 20 years since back-to-back years that were drier than average: 2001-02.

In the broad sense, we expect Virginia to be wetter in a warming climate. The data of the past 20 years emphasizes that point.

Nonetheless, it is still too early to draw direct comparisons about how the rest of this year will play out, although there are some modest indications of a summer that will be warmer and wetter than average in Virginia.

But if you are looking forward to a cooler stretch, next week will be for you.

