Wednesday Weather: A quiet day ahead, then numerous showers return Thursday

Some chilly nights are still ahead of us, but there are no signs of a hard freeze in the forecast for at least a week. Nonetheless, Monday night’s freeze has left its mark.

It will be a few more days before the damage to orchards can be fully assessed. Brian Campbell, who runs a peach orchard in Hanover County, said that his peach crop does not appear to be a total loss, but the damage was extensive. This is not the first time he has had to take precautions against a freeze, even though the freeze was earlier than average.

“We did everything we could do, and some trees did better around our wind machine, but I won’t know just how bad for a few days.”

The average date of the last freeze in Richmond is April 7, but characteristic of the warming climate, the lack of consistent winter cold allowed flowers and buds to come out much earlier than normal.

Central Virginia is not likely to get into the 20s again until next fall. Record lows for the first week in April are in the lower to middle 20s, and the weather pattern shows no sign of bringing that type of cold back into Virginia.

Winds will begin to turn more from the southwest Wednesday, bringing in a few more cloudy periods, and scouring out the especially dry air over the past couple of nights.

No rain comes Wednesday, but the clouds that move through will signal a larger system that brings in more humid air for Thursday, and some rainy periods on Thursday will follow. The first batch of Thursday showers comes through in the morning, then after a break, another round is likely for the afternoon. That latter round may also bring scattered thunderstorms.

Damaging thunderstorms are not especially likely, but there will be sufficient energy to allow isolated wind damage in some of the gustier showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Spring is notorious for its wind, and the strong winds return for much of Friday, as cooler air returns to start the weekend. But the winds will be much more tame, and the temperatures much closer to normal on both Saturday and Sunday. A couple of small showers are possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning, but they do not look like they will be especially numerous, strong, or long-lasting. Otherwise, the weekend looks dry.

The ups and downs of spring continue next week, with another chance to get some soaking rain on Wednesday. But the drastic changes in temperature over the last week should be tempered a bit, with highs generally within 5-10 degrees of normal. Normal highs next week are in the middle to upper 60s. Normal lows are in the lower to middle 40s.