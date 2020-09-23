 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weatherline
Low of 45 hasn’t arrived this early since 1991

It wasn’t a record, but Richmond’s low of 45 degrees on Tuesday was the earliest arrival for such a chill since 1991. Temperatures in the 30s were common across the Piedmont and west. A few high-elevation locales saw their first fall freeze in recent days — about two weeks early.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

