Wednesday Weatherline

August may end with a record run of lows
Richmond’s low of 75 degrees on Monday tied the warmest reading for Aug. 24, set in 1968. It was the sixth daily low of 2020 at record-warm levels, versus three for cold lows. More mornings in the mid-70s late this week could rival records for Aug. 28 and 29.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
