Wednesday Weatherline
August may end with a record run of lows

Richmond’s low of 75 degrees on Monday tied the warmest reading for Aug. 24, set in 1968. It was the sixth daily low of 2020 at record-warm levels, versus three for cold lows. More mornings in the mid-70s late this week could rival records for Aug. 28 and 29.

