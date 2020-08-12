Wednesday Weatherline

RIC has its wettest week since 1955
Hurricane Connie set the one-day rain record at Richmond International Airport 65 years ago: 8.79 inches on Aug. 12, 1955. That was also the rainiest week, at 13.33 inches. The 10.39 inches from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2020, was the wettest week at RIC since 1955.
