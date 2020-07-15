Wednesday Weatherline

July has been dry for region and state
Short-term and long-term rain totals are telling different stories. Richmond is right at normal for 2020, while it’s the second-wettest year to date for Roanoke. But July has been a dry one so far around the state, and particularly dry surrounding both cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.