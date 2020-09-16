 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weatherline
Remnants of Sally will cross Virginia

Southern Virginia could see a soaking from late Thursday into Friday as a cold front sweeps Hurricane Sally’s leftover moisture across the Southeast U.S. Totals could range from about 3 inches near the North Carolina border to less than 1 inch north of Richmond.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

