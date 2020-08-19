Wednesday Weatherline

Two new systems may enter the picture Two new tropical systems are likely to form soon: one east of the Lesser Antilles by Thursday, another in the western Caribbean Sea by the weekend. It’s too early to know if they will approach the U.S. or when, but they would go by the names Laura and Marco.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
