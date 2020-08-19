You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday Weatherline
Two new systems may enter the picture Two new tropical systems are likely to form soon: one east of the Lesser Antilles by Thursday, another in the western Caribbean Sea by the weekend. It’s too early to know if they will approach the U.S. or when, but they would go by the names Laura and Marco.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

