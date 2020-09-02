 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weatherline
Storms at sea will not threaten Va.

The tropical storm in the open seas east of North Carolina is going by “Omar.” A Caribbean disturbance developed more rapidly than expected Tuesday, and became “Nana” instead. It may hit Belize as a hurricane on Thursday. Neither storm threatens Virginia.

