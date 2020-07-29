Wednesday Weatherline

We’re on a hot streak that’s not lucky
Richmond’s high of 101 degrees on Tuesday narrowly missed the record of 102 from July 28, 1952, but the preliminary low of 76 was warmest for the date. That was this month’s third day of triple-digit heat. July 2012 was our last month with three trips to 100.
