Wednesday Weatherline

Cool 50s finally returned to Richmond on Sunday morning, ending an 89-day streak from June 9 to Sept. 5 when all lows were at or above 60 degrees. Only one year on record had a longer summertime interval without any 50s, and by one day: 2014 went for 90 days.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
