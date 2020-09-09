Wednesday Weatherline

Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cool 50s finally returned to Richmond on Sunday morning, ending an 89-day streak from June 9 to Sept. 5 when all lows were at or above 60 degrees. Only one year on record had a longer summertime interval without any 50s, and by one day: 2014 went for 90 days.