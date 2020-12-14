After Richmond hit 71 degrees on Sunday, it might be odd to think of 41 degrees as being too warm for us.

But when a winter storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard on Wednesday, Richmond is going to be on the side that's just a bit too mild for any major snow potential.

The metro area — especially the western side — could eke out some brief, minor amounts of snow or freezing rain as the system arrives Wednesday morning, or also as it exits late Wednesday night. There's also a chance for flurries all around the region late Thursday; more on that later.

But the bulk of Wednesday's precipitation in the Richmond region will be rain.

Ordinary, chilly and unwelcome rain.

There are parts of the state where a wallop of snow and ice is looking pretty likely. Traveling to our west could get increasingly tricky on Wednesday morning, and conditions to our north will deteriorate by the afternoon.

On Monday, the National Weather Service posted a winter storm watch for most of Northern Virginia and areas down the Interstate 81 corridor to Wytheville, plus the foothills from Charlottesville to Rocky Mount.

The forecast is straightforward in Winchester, for example: snow, and lots of it. A 1-foot total is not out of the question in that northern tip of the state. Some higher elevations might even see enough to stay snowy until Christmas.

It's also a pretty easy forecast call looking east of Richmond to Tidewater: soaking rain.

But things get most complicated across the western Piedmont and southwestern mountains, where any snow will come with a side of something else.

Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Louisa are in that zone where snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will shift around as cold air and "warm" air battle it out up at cloud level.

As the National Weather Service office in Northern Virginia noted, the difference between 1 foot of snow and a few inches of icy, slushy mess might be measured on the scale of one county.

This time, the frustrating, possibly humbling task of predicting that narrow gradient is the work of forecasters from Washington to Philadelphia to southern New England.

And in the Roanoke region, the depth of snow and ice could be anywhere from 1 inch to several, depending on the timing of those precipitation types.

A relatively thick layer of above-freezing temperatures between cloud level and ground level is sparing Richmond that headache.

But the Piedmont counties north and west of metro Richmond could have readings that are just barely cold enough at the onset of the system on Wednesday morning.

Louisa, Goochland, western Hanover, Caroline and Powhatan counties might see flakes or a light rain sticking to some elevated surfaces for a few hours between daybreak and midday. While amounts probably wouldn't amount to the level of a winter storm, the forecast trends will bear watching in case a light coating makes the roads slick before any changeover to rain by afternoon.

Monday's computer models were in good agreement that such a scenario was unlikely for areas east of Interstate 95.

Richmond is most likely to see light rain breaking out after daybreak with temperature in the mid-30s, turning heavier by the afternoon and early evening as we "warm" into the 40s, then tapering overnight as readings fall back into the 30s. The rate could be almost as heavy as Monday's rain, with totals (liquid, not snow) at or just above 1 inch.

As the low pressure system heads up the Mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday night, cold air wrapping around could see any lingering rain showers flip back to a brief period of snow or sleet over the Piedmont. But it's not guaranteed to happen, or reach Richmond if it does.

Central Virginia also has a chance for passing snow showers or flurries late Thursday or Thursday night as an upper-level system moving in from the west tries to wring out some residual moisture. It's not another snowstorm, but it may turn out to be our better chance of flakes this week.

Wednesday's wintry precipitation around the state:

Likely to see all snow: Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock, Harrisonburg, Monterey

Majority snow, but some mix possible: Leesburg, Warrenton, Culpeper, Staunton, Lexington, Covington

True wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain: Alexandria, Manassas, Fredericksburg, Louisa, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Wytheville.

Majority rain, with potential for lighter mix of snow and ice: Bowling Green, Farmville, South Hill, Danville, Bristol

Likely to see all rain: Williamsburg, Tappahannock, Petersburg, Emporia, Hampton Roads

Look for another update Tuesday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.