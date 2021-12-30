Weekend forecast: Clouds dominate, but relative warmth stays for now

The same general weather pattern holds for another couple of days. A weak boundary between cooler air to the north and warmer air the south continues to wobble back and forth across Virginia.
The steering winds, or jet stream winds, are nearly parallel to this boundary, which is why it keeps wiggling back and forth rather than shifting for good one way or the other.
The end result in Richmond is a mostly cloudy period through the weekend with a few breaks of sunshine and bursts of warmth. At the same time, weak disturbances occasionally shove additional moisture along the boundary, bringing us small bits of rain. A final shove of that boundary (what will then be a cold front), comes through Sunday night, giving a colder, sunnier, and drier period beginning on Monday.
The tricky part is between now and Monday, trying to time when the showers show up and when the breaks of sunshine materialize.
Clouds will be prevalent again Friday, but a few sunny breaks should get through during the afternoon, nudging the highs into the 60s. Then some nuisance showers show up for New Year’s Eve night. Rain does not look consistent during the night, so no reason to upend your plans. And it will not be cold … quite the opposite. Much of New Year’s Eve night will be in the 50s or lower 60s.
A few showers still lingering about on New Year’s Day morning, but more of a southwest breeze is expected to develop, which would scour out more clouds, bring some sun, and send temperatures briefly into the lower 70s during the afternoon.
Much the same story to begin Sunday, but the warmth will begin to retreat for good with a mostly cloudy sky and some morning showers drifting through.
Finally, that boundary exits the Virginia coast on Sunday night, bringing one final push of rainfall. That will probably be the wettest period between now and Monday, with several hours of a more consistent rain.
To be fair, there are hints that some wet, non-accumulating snowflakes could mix with the rain for an hour or two as the precipitation ends just before daybreak Monday, but until the data starts to point more conclusively in that direction, there’s still not a lot to get excited about for snow lovers.
