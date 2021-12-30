Weekend forecast: Clouds dominate, but relative warmth stays for now

The same general weather pattern holds for another couple of days. A weak boundary between cooler air to the north and warmer air the south continues to wobble back and forth across Virginia.

The steering winds, or jet stream winds, are nearly parallel to this boundary, which is why it keeps wiggling back and forth rather than shifting for good one way or the other.

The end result in Richmond is a mostly cloudy period through the weekend with a few breaks of sunshine and bursts of warmth. At the same time, weak disturbances occasionally shove additional moisture along the boundary, bringing us small bits of rain. A final shove of that boundary (what will then be a cold front), comes through Sunday night, giving a colder, sunnier, and drier period beginning on Monday.

The tricky part is between now and Monday, trying to time when the showers show up and when the breaks of sunshine materialize.